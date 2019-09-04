Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

F.T. Island drop vocal teaser for 'Quit' & more 'Zapping' teaser images

F.T. Island have dropped a vocal teaser for their title song "Quit" and more individual teaser images for their upcoming 7th mini album 'Zapping'.

The teaser clip above features Hongki singing a vocal teaser for F.T. Island's comeback track, and the below teaser images are a darker side to previously released individual teasers. This comeback will reportedly be the band's final release before lead singer Hongki's military enlistment on September 30.

Meanwhile, 'Zapping' is set for release on September 9 at 6 PM KST.

soum3,799 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

I am ready for the album ! His vocals are everything😍

cupidkyumi262 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

Looking forward to the new release! ♡

Share

