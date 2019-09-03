Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Lee Hyori & Lee Sang Soon couple to appear on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams'

Lee Hyori and her husband Lee Sang Soon are set to appear as a couple on 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 - You Are My Destiny'.

According to reports on September 3, Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon will be giving show regulars Yoon Sang Hyun and Maybee a visit. Maybee and Lee Hyori are known as long-time friends who met as lyricist and singer.  

This past May, Yoon Sang Hyun revealed on the show, "Lee Hyori said that she was jealous. She was jealous of my wife."

Viewers can expect Lee Hyori and Lee Sang Soon's episode to air in mid-September. 

