Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun discharged from hospital after polyp surgery

Goo Hye Sun has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgery for polyps.

On September 20, Goo Hye Sun shared the photo above on Instagram with the message, "I'm leaving the hospital. Thank you for worrying about me." The actress previously revealed she'd been hospitalized this past summer, and it seems she's finally well enough to go home.

In related news, Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun made waves with their public divorce battle, and the actress's lawyer announced she'd be retiring from the entertainment industry.

