Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of August 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.
Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of August 2019 below!
< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Title
|Points
|1
|Gummy - Remember Me
|186,340,117
|2
|Taeyeon - All About You
|166,315,525
|3
|Maktub - To You My Light
|152,923,809
|4
|Paul Kim - Goodbye
|140,731,524
|5
|Vibe - Drunk On Love
|135,159,334
|6
|Song Haye - Your Regards
|134,123,321
|7
|Heize - Can You See My Heart
|121,439,628
|8
|Hwang In Wook - Phocha
|119,792,062
|9
|Anne-Marie - 2002
|118,149,953
|10
|Ben - Thank You For Goodbye
|117,813,246
< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >
|Rank
|Artist & Album
|Album Sales
|Distributor
|1
|X1 - QUANTUM LEAP
|405,120
|Genie Music, Stone Music
|2
|Kang Daniel - color on me
|144,313 (Total Sales: 503,558)
|Sony Music
|3
|NCT DREAM - We Boom
|115,100 (Total Sales: 312,275)
|Dreamus
|4
|Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival Day 2
|107,554
|Dreamus
|5
|The Boyz - [DreamLike]
|59,213
|Kakao M
|6
|X1 - QUANTUM LEAP (Kit)
|57,631
|Genie Music, Stone Music
|7
|JINU - JINU's HEYDAY
|50,569
|YG PLUS
|8
|EXO-SC - What a Life
|42,254 (Total Sales: 388,552)
|Dreamus
|9
|CIX - HELLO
|29,475 (Total Sales: 72,883)
|Warner Music
|10
|ITZY - IT'z ICY
|27,007 (Total Sales: 104,116)
|Dreamus
Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.
