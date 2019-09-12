Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of August 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.





Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of August 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

Rank Artist & Title Points 1 Gummy - Remember Me 186,340,117 2 Taeyeon - All About You 166,315,525 3 Maktub - To You My Light

152,923,809 4 Paul Kim - Goodbye 140,731,524 5 Vibe - Drunk On Love 135,159,334 6 Song Haye - Your Regards 134,123,321 7 Heize - Can You See My Heart 121,439,628 8 Hwang In Wook - Phocha 119,792,062 9 Anne-Marie - 2002 118,149,953 10 Ben - Thank You For Goodbye

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

Rank Artist & Album Album Sales Distributor 1 X1 - QUANTUM LEAP 405,120 Genie Music, Stone Music 2 Kang Daniel - color on me 144,313 (Total Sales: 503,558) Sony Music 3 NCT DREAM - We Boom 115,100 (Total Sales: 312,275) Dreamus 4 Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival Day 2 107,554 Dreamus 5 The Boyz - [DreamLike]

59,213 Kakao M 6 X1 - QUANTUM LEAP (Kit) 57,631 Genie Music, Stone Music 7 JINU - JINU's HEYDAY 50,569 YG PLUS 8 EXO-SC - What a Life 42,254 (Total Sales: 388,552) Dreamus 9 CIX - HELLO 29,475 (Total Sales: 72,883) Warner Music 10 ITZY - IT'z ICY 27,007 (Total Sales: 104,116) Dreamus





Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.