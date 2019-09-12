9

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for the month of August 2019

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.


Check out the digital singles and album rankings for the month of August 2019 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

RankArtist & TitlePoints
1Gummy - Remember Me186,340,117
2Taeyeon - All About You166,315,525
3Maktub - To You My Light
152,923,809
4Paul Kim - Goodbye140,731,524
5Vibe - Drunk On Love135,159,334
6Song Haye - Your Regards134,123,321
7Heize - Can You See My Heart121,439,628
8Hwang In Wook - Phocha119,792,062
9Anne-Marie - 2002118,149,953
10Ben - Thank You For Goodbye
117,813,246


< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

RankArtist & AlbumAlbum SalesDistributor
1X1 - QUANTUM LEAP405,120Genie Music, Stone Music
2Kang Daniel - color on me144,313 (Total Sales: 503,558)Sony Music
3NCT DREAM - We Boom115,100 (Total Sales: 312,275)Dreamus
4Red Velvet - The ReVe Festival Day 2107,554Dreamus
5The Boyz - [DreamLike]
59,213Kakao M
6X1 - QUANTUM LEAP (Kit)57,631Genie Music, Stone Music
7JINU - JINU's HEYDAY50,569YG PLUS
8EXO-SC - What a Life42,254 (Total Sales: 388,552)Dreamus
9CIX - HELLO29,475 (Total Sales: 72,883)Warner Music
10ITZY - IT'z ICY27,007 (Total Sales: 104,116)Dreamus


Note: Gaon has removed the download and streaming chart numbers.

