Fin.K.L reveal title of their new song produced by Kim Hyun Chul

Fin.K.L has revealed the title of their upcoming release.

On September 20, media outlets reported that the 90s girl group Fin.K.L will release a song called "Just Like The Song That Remains" (literal translation), composed and produced by musician Kim Hyun Chul with lyrics written by the members themselves. As seen previously, the group first came up with the idea to release a new song for the first time in 14 years, while wrapping up their JTBC reality program 'Camping Club'.

In the album cover, an illustrated image of the four ladies gathering around the campfire cues the viewers of the memorable scenes from the reality program. This new song from Fin.K.L will be released on September 22 at 6 PM KST.

Are you excited to hear the new song?