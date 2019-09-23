JTBC's 'Camping Club' PD says he wants to do another season with Fin.K.L + possibly Girls' Generation in the future

Fin.K.L touched many fans' hearts when they reunited this summer for JTBC's show 'Camping Club'.

The show recently finished the run of its' first season and received great praise. Although the show focused on the reunion of the legendary girl group, it was also about reuniting with old friends.

In an interview on September 23rd with news outlet OSEN, main PDs Ma Gun Young and Jung Seung Il revealed their feelings after the emotional last episode of the show where Fin.K.L held a reunion and stage with their old fans.

Although the both PDs are currently enjoying the success of their program, they are looking into the future. Both PDs then stated that they think "it would be great to something with the Fin.K.L members again". More surprisingly, they also stated that they were interested in working with "Girls' Generation members when they all become 30."

Would that be a season you would watch?