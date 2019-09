IZ*ONE has a unit called Love Bubble from their upcoming 3rd Japanese single 'Vampire' and their song "Love Bubble" is a catchy and cute tune bound to capture your hearts.

Members of Love Bubble include Eunbi, Sakura, Hyewon, Hitomi, Chaewon, and Yuri. It is said that Minju and Sakura wrote the lyrics of this song together as well.

Check out the cute song below.