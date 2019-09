Lee Jin Woo fans are furious at Maroo Entertainment for the rookie idol's "poodle" hairstyle change.

Lee Jin Woo rose to popularity after appearing on 'Produce X 101' and recently debuted in boy group TEEN TEEN. Fans are raising issues with the blonde curly hairstyle that they believe is unattractive.

INTERNATIONAL BNT

  SPOTV NEWS

Comments include:

"I can't see anything because I'm crying."

"Why did you turn him into a poodle?"

"Is his own label an anti-fan?"

What are your thoughts on the look?