ATEEZ is only two weeks away from giving fans a brand new album!

On September 23, the group's agency KQ Entertainment released a 'promotion map' showing which teasers will be released on which days leading up to the album's release. The teaser schedule will kick off with group concept teaser images released at both 12 PM and 6 PM KST on September 24.

Meanwhile, the full album will drop on October 8.

Check out the promotion map below!