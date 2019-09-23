2

Davichi's Lee Hae Ri experiences 'Heartache' in emotional MV for new solo single

Davichi's Lee Hae Ri has released her first solo single in nearly two and a half years.

On September 23, she released her new single "Heartache," as well as its accompanying music video. The single is a ballad that was written by the singer herself, with lyrics dealing with the heartbreaking emotions felt by a woman having trouble enduring a break-up. The song was also composed by minGtion, who previously worked on Taeyeon's single for the 'Hotel Deluna' OST, and Noheul, who wrote Ha Yea Song's "Your Regards."

Check out the full music video for "Heartache" above!

