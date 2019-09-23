Actor Kwak Si Yang & actress Lim Ji Yeon of 'Welcome 2 Life' promptly deny dating rumors

Representatives from both actor Kwak Si Yang and actress Lim Ji Yeon's sides stepped up promptly on September 24, in order to deny their most recent dating rumors.

Both sides responded to media outlets, "Kwak Si Yang and Lim Ji Yeon's dating rumors are false. We are flustered [with such unbelievable news]." Previously, one news outlet claimed that Kwak Si Yang and Lim Ji Yeon, currently co-stars in MBC drama 'Welcome 2 Life', recently became a couple while working together.

Meanwhile, Kwak Si Yang, Lim Ji Yeon, & Rain's 'Welcome 2 Life' airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 8:55 PM KST.