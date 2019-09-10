Ahn Jae Hyun's lawyer says he cut ties with Jung Joon Young in 2015.



With Ahn Jae Hyun's public divorce battle with Goo Hye Sun, many netizens are looking back on the actor's connection to controversial KaKaoTalk chatroom member Jung Joon Young. Due to his past friendship with Jung Joon Young, Ahn Jae Hyun is being seen as guilty by association by some as Jung Joon Young himself and his friends, such as Seungri and Jonghun, have faced charges for sharing illegal camera footage of women and sexual assault.



In a past program, Ahn Jae Hyun was asked who he's good friends with in the entertainment industry, and he answered, "Jung Joon Young." However Ahn Jae Hyun's lawyer Bang Jung Hyun is clarifying reports once again, saying, "Ahn Jae Hyun is not a member of the problem chatroom. After analyzing his KaKaoTalk, it looks like the two cut ties around 2015."



Stay tuned for updates on Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun.

