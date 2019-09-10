13

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ahn Jae Hyun's lawyer says he cut ties with Jung Joon Young in 2015

AKP STAFF

Ahn Jae Hyun's lawyer says he cut ties with Jung Joon Young in 2015.

With Ahn Jae Hyun's public divorce battle with Goo Hye Sun, many netizens are looking back on the actor's connection to controversial KaKaoTalk chatroom member Jung Joon Young. Due to his past friendship with Jung Joon Young, Ahn Jae Hyun is being seen as guilty by association by some as Jung Joon Young himself and his friends, such as Seungri and Jonghun, have faced charges for sharing illegal camera footage of women and sexual assault.

In a past program, Ahn Jae Hyun was asked who he's good friends with in the entertainment industry, and he answered, "Jung Joon Young." However Ahn Jae Hyun's lawyer Bang Jung Hyun is clarifying reports once again, saying, "Ahn Jae Hyun is not a member of the problem chatroom. After analyzing his KaKaoTalk, it looks like the two cut ties around 2015."

Stay tuned for updates on Ahn Jae Hyun and Goo Hye Sun.

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
  2. Jung Joon Young
5 9,674 Share 87% Upvoted

5

just-another-day265 pts 41 minutes ago 1
41 minutes ago

It’s ridiculous that he should even have to clarify that. No witnesses to the events JJY is charged with, no victims that have been spoken with, and no chats regarding the issue, were ever connected to Ahn Jae Hyun. Everyone involved was already named. 🤦🏻‍♀️Working with someone on a show and saying you’re close with them at that time doesn’t mean you know everything about them. JJY actually said awhile after AJH got together with KHS that he hadn’t seen AJH for a long time and he felt bad for him because “he’s completely whipped by KHS”. So I’m pretty sure whatever relationship they had ended before JJY even said that. It’s clear that AJH and JJY had very different opinions about women and their value as fellow humans. One chose to marry and become a husband (even if that didn’t work out in the end), the other chose to drug, film, and rape.

Share

1 more reply

2

Aga_C637 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

Yeahhh,, this was already clarified by the lawyer #oldnews

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Seventeen
Seventeen reveals first MV teaser for 'Poison'
21 minutes ago   1   684

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND