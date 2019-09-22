Actress Seo Ye Ji donates 10,000,000 KRW to typhoon victims on Jeju Island

Seo Ye Ji has donated to help out victims from recent typhoons.

According to a media representative, actress Seo Ye Ji made a donation of 10,000,000 KRW through 'Hope Bridge Association of National Disaster Relief' to help out victims living on Jeju Island. The Korean peninsula has been recently affected by Typhoon Lingling and Typhoon Tapah, both of which have caused damage to the southern island.

In the past, Seo Ye Ji has also made consistent donations to animal shelters in forms of money and feed.

How thoughtful!