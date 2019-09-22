Fin.K.L get nostalgic with fans at special concert on 'Camping Club'

90s girl group Fin.K.L spent a nostalgic time with fans on 'Camping Club'.

The JTBC reality program recently aired an episode dedicated to Fin.K.L's special concert dedicated to their long-time fans. After 14 years of hiatus, the group released a brand new single with lyrics that celebrate the ongoing love for their fans.

On the day of the concert, the members got together with fans at a nearby campsite where they held mini athletic competitions hosted by Lee Soo Geun, as well as a fun BBQ party afterwards.

When evening came, the real concert began, which the members opened with their debut song "Blue Rain." In the live video below, you can see the tears fall down from the fans who have long awaited their reunion.



In addition, Fin.K.L members sang a number of their medleys comprised of hits including "To My Boyfriend," "Ruby," and more. As their final ending song, they sang their latest 2019 song "Just Like The Song That Remains" (literal translation).

Check out all of the clips from the concert below!