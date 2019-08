X1 members Kim Yo Han, Han Seung Woo, Son Dong Pyo, and Nam Do Hyun will be appearing as guests on Mnet's 'TMI News'!

According to reports, the four X1 members recently wrapped up filming for their guest appearance back on August 14. The members are expected to take on the roles of guest interns on the chart reality program, like previous guests Kim Jae Hwan, Oh My Girl, Pentagon, etc.

Which other variety programs do you want to see X1 appear on?