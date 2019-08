NCT's Doyoung is the next member of his group to leave the nest with his first ever, solo pictorial!

Throughout the photoshoot, Doyoung pleasantly surprised the staff and photographer with his relaxed, professional demeanor. During his interview, the idol talked about his recent 'Mask King' appearance, the physical tolls of NCT 127's large-scale world tour, and more.

You can find NCT Doyoung's full pictorial and interview in the September issue of 'Grazia'!