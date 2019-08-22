TVXQ's Yunho wraps up recording for new KBS2 childcare variety 'Trio's Childcare Challenge'

The icon of passion TVXQ's Yunho will be making a guest appearance on KBS2's newest weekend variety program, 'Trio's Childcare Challenge'!

On August 22, representatives from KBS2 confirmed, "Yunho recently took part in a recording for 'Trio's Childcare Challenge'. His episode will air some time in September."

'Trio's Childcare Challenge', starring Kim Gu Ra, Seo Jang Hoon, and Kim Min Jong, aims to aid families who are unable to take care of their children due to work or other circumstances, as celebs take on the difficult task of daycare teachers! The program airs every Saturdays at 10:45 PM KST.

