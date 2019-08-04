Weki Meki drops fun moving teaser schedule for 'WEEK END LOL' repackage album

Weki Meki is gearing up to release 'WEEK END LOL,' the repackage of their second single album!

On August 4, the girls' agency Fantagio Music dropped a teaser schedule for the comeback complete with moving palm trees and a bright pink and orange summer theme. Teasers scheduled for the release include a title poster, image teaser, and a special family photo. They have also added their two-year anniversary fan meeting 'Weki Meki Wonderful Moment 2 - Picnic' to the scheduler.

Meanwhile, 'WEEK END LOL' is set for online release on August 8 and offline release on August 14.

Stay tuned for more news about Weki Meki's repackage album, and check out the moving scheduler below!