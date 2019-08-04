Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

1

4

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Weki Meki drops fun moving teaser schedule for 'WEEK END LOL' repackage album

AKP STAFF

Weki Meki is gearing up to release 'WEEK END LOL,' the repackage of their second single album!

On August 4, the girls' agency Fantagio Music dropped a teaser schedule for the comeback complete with moving palm trees and a bright pink and orange summer theme. Teasers scheduled for the release include a title poster, image teaser, and a special family photo. They have also added their two-year anniversary fan meeting 'Weki Meki Wonderful Moment 2 - Picnic' to the scheduler.

Meanwhile, 'WEEK END LOL' is set for online release on August 8 and offline release on August 14.

Stay tuned for more news about Weki Meki's repackage album, and check out the moving scheduler below!

  1. Weki Meki
0 395 Share 20% Upvoted
Top 10 Girl Group Visual Duos Of All Time!
6 hours ago   17   12,821

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND