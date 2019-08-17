Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Check out hilarious teaser #2 for JTBC's 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' with Kim Min Jae & Park Ji Hoon!

JTBC's upcoming historical romantic comedy 'Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency' has released another hilarious teaser!

Teaser #2 for 'Joseon Marriage Agency' seems to be a comedic play on a historical documentary. A foreign(?) historian talks about discovering literary evidence for a group of marriage brokers who existed in the Joseon era. 

The scene then transitions into an interview featuring real life(?) Joseon era marriage brokers Ma Hoon (Kim Min Jae) and Young Soo (Park Ji Hoon).

What do you think of this unique teaser? You can look forward to even more teaser content, leading up to 'Joseon Marriage Agency's premiere on September 16 at 9:30 PM KST!

