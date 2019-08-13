VAV deny hand signals refer to controversial online community

VAV denied alleged associations with a controversial online community.



A recent photo of VAV show the members making signals with their hands, and some netizens are alleging they're referring to a controversial online community with an '8' in the title. On August 13, their agency A team denied the speculations, saying, "We're releasing this statement to address the defamation of character and rumors on online communities surrounding a recent photo of our artists posted online."



The label further explained VAV's hand gestures referred to the fact they were the 8th act to perform, stating, "The posts state that the photo in question and our artists' hand gestures are related to an online community, but the members' hand gestures were referring to the order they were performing on a music show. You can see on social media that other artists were also representing different numbers with their hands as well."



In other news, VAV recently made a comeback with "Give Me More".

