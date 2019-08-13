EXO's Xiumin surprises fans with more manly look after military enlistment

EXO's Xiumin surprised fans with a more manly look after his military enlistment.



On August 13, a photo of Xiumin made its way around internet communities with the title, "Minseok's arm is out of control. Oppa please discharge already." Fans responded,"Minseok, I miss you. You're so cool, and I miss you," "Isn't it his time to discharge already? Give our Minseok back. We miss him," and more.



Xiumin's discharge date is set for December 6 of 2020. He enlisted this past May as an active-duty soldier.