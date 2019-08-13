Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

EXO's Xiumin surprises fans with more manly look after military enlistment

EXO's Xiumin surprised fans with a more manly look after his military enlistment.

On August 13, a photo of Xiumin made its way around internet communities with the title, "Minseok's arm is out of control. Oppa please discharge already." Fans responded,"Minseok, I miss you. You're so cool, and I miss you," "Isn't it his time to discharge already? Give our Minseok back. We miss him," and more.

Xiumin's discharge date is set for December 6 of 2020. He enlisted this past May as an active-duty soldier.

  1. EXO
  2. Xiumin
Sminsky220
2 minutes ago

One good thing about enlisting for idols is that they are free to eat normally without worrying the need to diet. Many idols literally starve themselves during comebacks or performances.

