The Rose search for the perfect stage in 'Red' MV

The Rose have revealed their music video for "Red"!



The MV follows the band as they search for the perfect stage to perform on. "Red" is the band's 3rd single, and it's about wanting to stand out like the color red against a dark background. It marks their first comeback as a full band in 10 months after their last release 'Dawn'.



Watch The Rose's "Red" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.