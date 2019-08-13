Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

The Rose search for the perfect stage in 'Red' MV

The Rose have revealed their music video for "Red"!

The MV follows the band as they search for the perfect stage to perform on. "Red" is the band's 3rd single, and it's about wanting to stand out like the color red against a dark background. It marks their first comeback as a full band in 10 months after their last release 'Dawn'.

this song is just so so good! the vocals, the melody, the visuals.. perfect summer song

Great song nice visuals and the addictive melody makes this song worth shouting about- these boys rock!!!

