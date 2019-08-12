Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Taiwanese actress Puff Kuo gains attention for her resemblance to BLACKPINK's Lisa and many Korean stars including Park Shin Hye

Taiwanese actress Puff Kuo is gaining hot attention among Korean netizens for her similarity to a number of popular Korean stars. A popular Korean community post is circling the web, pointing out the popular star's similarity to multiple Korean celebrities including Park Shin Hye, IZ*ONE's SakuraSon Dambi, and Lee Chae Young. Netizens also noticed her similarity to BLACKPINK's Lisa in different pictures. 

Netizens have been buzzing about Puff Kuo's beauty, stating.

"She looks like Son Dambi and Lee Chae Young."

"I see a little bit of Sakura in there too?"

"She looks really similar to Park Shin Hye."

"Her eyes sorta look like BLACKPINK's Lisa."


Puff Kuo was Heechul's wife on 'Global We Got Married' back in 2014.

Check out more pictures below. What do you think?


Puff doesn't remind me of any of them, but I looooove her 💜💜💜 She's the sweetest💜💜💜

I love Puff!!! She’s one of my favorite Taiwanese actresses ❤️

