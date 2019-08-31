Netizens catch adorable moment between ITZY's Ryujin and Red Velvet's Irene during encore stage

Netizens spotted a cute moment between two girl group idols on stage.

After Red Velvet's win on the August 31st episode of 'Show! Music Core', the JYP rookie group ITZY's Ryujin approached Red Velvet's Irene on her way out from the stage. As Red Velvet was beginning to sing their encore for "Umpah Umpah", Ryujin noticed that there was something attached to Irene's neck.

So, when Ryujin attempted to detach the object from the back of her neck, Irene was so startled that she jumped and abruptly turned around!. Even after discovering that it was Ryujin, Irene remained immobile for a split second, but eventually smiled back and talked into the microphone, "Thank you"!

(1:55)

After catching the moment that was quickly GIF-ed, netizens wrote: "I can't believe their ages are 10 years apart??", "So cute T________T", "Do they know each other personally? (Reply: 'No, they don't)", "I also want to take those things off from people lol", "Ryujin makes my heart flutter!", "OMG i hope they become friends."



Do you think Ryujin and Irene could become good friends?