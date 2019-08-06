Rapper Vinxen glows-up after losing weight and cutting his hair

Rapper Vinxen has been taking care of himself physically and mentally and the results have led to a massive glow-up!

Vinxen recently posted a series of pictures of himself on Instagram. It appears that Vinxen was on set for a shoot and fans noticed that the rapper lost a lot of weight and cut his hair short.



Vinxen was previously seen looking a bit chubbier and with long dyed hair. Although fans said he was still cute no matter what size he was, Vinxen took it upon himself to present a better side of himself.

Netizens have been commenting:

"You should have cut your hair earlier!"

"Everyone in the world has to go to your concert."

"I beg of you please don't lose weight ."





What do you think of Vinxen's glow-up?