Lee Kwang Soo talks about his nude scene in upcoming movie 'Tazza: One Eyed Jack'

Lee Kwang Soo opened up about his nude scene in the upcoming movie 'Tazza: One Eyed Jack'.



At the August 28th press conference for 'Tazza: One Eyed Jack', Lee Kwang Soo expressed, "I was personally surprised. I didn't know I took off clothes to that extent. I think the director wanted to show Lee Kwang Soo is an adult actor through this scene. I think I'll show you a new side of myself."



He continued, "The staff on set were very considerate during filming."



'Tazza: One Eyed Jack' is based on the third comic of the 'Tazza' series, and it tells the story of a talented poker player who meets a mysterious gambler and gets involved in the gambling world. It's set to premiere on September 11 KST.