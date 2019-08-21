Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Seventeen don on classic fall styles in 'Marie Claire' pictorial

AKP STAFF

Seventeen's Junghan, Joshua, Mingyu, Vernon, and S. Coups donned on classy, charismatic fall styles for 'Marie Claire' magazine!


Whether posing individually or as a group, the Seventeen members accent the subdued, fall mood of the pictorial with their sophisticated expressions. Meanwhile, Seventeen will be making a comeback with a full album this coming September 16 Prior to the comeback, the group will launch their 2019 world tour 'Ode To You' in Seoul from August 30 through September 1. 

Check out the boys' preview cuts below. 

