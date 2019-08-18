Rocket Punch unveils the dance practice video for 'Bim Bam Bum'

Rocket Punch revealed the dance practice video for their title track 'Bim Bam Bum' on August 17th at 8 pm KST, and has garnered widespread attention since then. The members showed off their charisma as well as cute charm through the starlight dance move, capturing the hearts of their fans.

The girls recently made their debut on August 7th with the title track 'Bim Bam Bum' of their first mini-album 'PINK PUNCH'. The music video for 'Bim Bam Bum' hit 10 million views in just 5 days, showing potential as a rookie group.

Check out the video below and stay tuned for Rocket Punch's journey!

