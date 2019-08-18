Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rocket Punch unveils the dance practice video for 'Bim Bam Bum'

Rocket Punch revealed the dance practice video for their title track 'Bim Bam Bum' on August 17th at 8 pm KST, and has garnered widespread attention since then. The members showed off their charisma as well as cute charm through the starlight dance move, capturing the hearts of their fans. 

The girls recently made their debut on August 7th with the title track 'Bim Bam Bum' of their first mini-album 'PINK PUNCH'. The music video for 'Bim Bam Bum' hit 10 million views in just 5 days, showing potential as a rookie group. 

Check out the video below and stay tuned for Rocket Punch's journey!

Rocket Punch members are also great dancers. After Produce48 there are some new girl groups with the contestants among their members. The 4 most potential are Cherry Bullet, Everglow, Rocket Punch and Fanatics. Wish all the best for these rookie girl groups.

