Sunmi talks about her friendship with R&B artist Crush

Sunmi talked about her friendship with R&B artist Crush.

On the August 29th episode of 'Cultwo Show', Sunmi said of Crush, "We're the same age, and our birthdays are just one day apart. There aren't really many friends I've met while promoting that were born in 1992, and we got closer because we kept running into each other. We don't know each other's phone numbers though."

Crush added, "Sunmi and I usually talk informally, but she suddenly started talking formally to me today."

Did you know Sunmi and Crush were friends? In recent news, Sunmi made a comeback with her track "Lalalay".

Hope they do a collaboration in the future, I have a feeling it will turn great!

