Big Hit Entertainment acquires Korean game company Superb

Big Hit Entertainment continues to expand their agency and has acquired the Korean music game company, Superb.

The label has previously made headlines for acquiring Source Music, the home of Gfriend. The acquisition of this company will allow Big Hit to create games featuring the label's various groups and intellectual property, leading to more content for fans to enjoy.

Mobile-gaming company Netmarble owns 25.71% of Big Hit Entertainment and they recently released the game BTS World with Big Hit Entertainment.

What kind of game do you want to see from Big Hit?