Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

8

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 52 minutes ago

Big Hit Entertainment acquires Korean game company Superb

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment continues to expand their agency and has acquired the Korean music game company, Superb

The label has previously made headlines for acquiring Source Music, the home of Gfriend. The acquisition of this company will allow Big Hit to create games featuring the label's various groups and intellectual property, leading to more content for fans to enjoy.

Mobile-gaming company Netmarble owns 25.71% of Big Hit Entertainment and they recently released the game BTS World with Big Hit Entertainment.

What kind of game do you want to see from Big Hit? 

  1. misc.
1 1,682 Share 67% Upvoted

2

Kirsty_Louise5,668 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

I'm glad to see BigHit expanding, despite the success of BTS some people still dont take them seriously. They are so often written off as just BTS' company when I think they deserve way more credit. I can't wait to see what happens a next with BigHit.

Share
Red Velvet
Red Velvet to appear on 'Weekly Idol'
30 minutes ago   0   381
EVERGLOW
EVERGLOW reveals official fandom name
2 hours ago   3   4,487

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND