The upcoming '2019 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' has unveiled its 2nd lineup of performing artists, including Red Velvet, NCT 127, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, and AB6IX!

The award ceremony is expected to take place from August 22-23 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. Yesterday, the awards announced its 1st performing lineup, made up of TWICE, Kim Chung Ha, Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, and Park Ji Hoon.



Which artists do you want to see perform at the '2019 SOBA'?