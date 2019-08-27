Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

Rapper Hashswan publicly calls out sasaeng fan who followed him home and revealed his phone number on Facebook

AKP STAFF

Rapper Hashswan has made a post about an unpleasant sasaeng experience.

The rapper recently uploaded a statement on his Instagram account on August 26th to address this incident. 

The post reads as follows: 

"One day, a male fan who seemed like he was in middle school followed me to my house and asked for a picture. I just thought it was because he was young, and kindly told him not to do things like this and sent him on his way after taking a picture with him. Now I'm discovering that he took a picture of my contact information in my car and is spreading it on Facebook. I asked the person who informed me of this via DM but I was so dumbfounded and never experienced this that I didn't ask for their phone number. Looking at the situation, it seems like I'm not going to be contacted again regarding this situation, so I ask for your self-control. I keep getting calls from unknown numbers who ask me if I'm me while giggling and then hanging up. I've had this number for 5 years and I don't want to change it because of something like this. I sent away the perpetrator after persuading him not to do such things but I am so stressed that I'm uploading this. Respecting others boundaries is not a hard thing to do so I ask you to do so. Thank you."


What do you think of this behavior? 

