Rapper Hashswan publicly calls out sasaeng fan who followed him home and revealed his phone number on Facebook

Rapper Hashswan has made a post about an unpleasant sasaeng experience.

The rapper recently uploaded a statement on his Instagram account on August 26th to address this incident.

The post reads as follows:

"One day, a male fan who seemed like he was in middle school followed me to my house and asked for a picture. I just thought it was because he was young, and kindly told him not to do things like this and sent him on his way after taking a picture with him. Now I'm discovering that he took a picture of my contact information in my car and is spreading it on Facebook. I asked the person who informed me of this via DM but I was so dumbfounded and never experienced this that I didn't ask for their phone number. Looking at the situation, it seems like I'm not going to be contacted again regarding this situation, so I ask for your self-control. I keep getting calls from unknown numbers who ask me if I'm me while giggling and then hanging up. I've had this number for 5 years and I don't want to change it because of something like this. I sent away the perpetrator after persuading him not to do such things but I am so stressed that I'm uploading this. Respecting others boundaries is not a hard thing to do so I ask you to do so. Thank you."





What do you think of this behavior?