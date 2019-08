Jang Dae Hyeon is making his solo debut with his 1st single album 'FEEL GOOD' at noon on August 24th KST. On the day of the release, the artist plans to meet his fans through two separate fan events, 'VIP Lunch Date' followed by 'Jang Dae Hyeon 1st Solo Debut Fan Concert'.

Stay tuned for teaser images and videos!