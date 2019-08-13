Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo drops final set of teaser posters before his solo debut

It's D-Day of WINNER member Kim Jin Woo's solo debut, 5 years after debuting with WINNER!

Just a few hours ahead of the release of Kim Jin Woo's 1st single album 'Jinu's Heyday' online, YG Entertainment has dropped a final set of pure, clean teaser posters. Kim Jin Woo's upcoming solo debut title track "Call Anytime" features his fellow WINNER member Song Min Ho, also composed by Choice37, Hae, Zayvo, and Song Min Ho.

Stay tuned for 'Jinu's Heyday' as well as the full MV for "Call Anytime", coming out on August 14 at 6 PM KST! Meanwhile, the physical version of 'Jinu's Heyday' is set for release next week, on August 19. 

