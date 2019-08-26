Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Oh Jung Yeon talks about her drastic weight loss and weight gain because of Kangta on 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator'

Oh Jung Yeon revealed her drastic weight loss and gain in the past year due to her difficult circumstances

On August 26, the announcer appeared on JTBC's 'Please Take Care of My Refrigerator' where she talked about gaining 11 kgs (24 pounds). She stated that due to the struggles she faced in the last year, she lost 6kg (~13 pounds). She stated that she started doing better, and then gained 11 kgs (24 pounds), before then dieting and losing another 6 kg (13 pounds) to become the weight she is now. 

Although she didn't state it outright, netizens knew that she was referring to her relationship with Kangta in which he cheated on her with other women. Netizens commented their support saying: 


"You'll meet a great person soon."

"What are you lacking that you dated a person like Kangta?

"You did really well to reveal everything."

megumishimizuu289 pts 40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago

I'm happy for her either way. Weight does not defined a person, periodt. She is very beautiful.

