Netizens believe a past video of Goo Hye Sun's dog barking at Ahn Jae Hyun hinted at their divorce

Past footage from 'Goo Hye Sun's Pet Diary' is coming to light in the midst of her messy divorce scandal with Ahn Jae Hyun.

The show was released on Youtube channel 'Chibi TV' and broadcasted back in May. During footage of an interview with Goo Hye Sun, Ahn Jae Hyun is seen coming back from the gym when her pet dog started barking at him as if he was a stranger.

Starting at 3:39 below:

Ahn Jae Hyun stated "why is it barking at me?" when Goo Hye Sun laughed and stated in a teasing manner "because it saw you for the first time. It barks as if it has never seen you before."

After the video resurfaced, netizens have been commenting stating:

"Animals can't act."

"When a dog's tail is down and gives space, it means that it is scared."

"Anyone who owns a dog knows what this kind of action means. If it acts like that, it means it's uncomfortable or saw something bad."

What do you think? Is this assumption a stretch?