ZE:A's Dongjun to release a male-counterpart 'response' single to Ben's 'Thank You for Goodbye'

Idol, singer, and actor Dongjun of ZE:A will be releasing a new digital single!



The upcoming single, titled "Sorry for Not Saying Goodbye" (literal translation), will be a male-counterpart "response" version to solo singer Ben's hit ballad, "Thank You for Goodbye". Previously, Dongjun surprised listeners by participating in "Thank You for Goodbye" as the mysterious male vocal feature artist. Now, it's time for Dongjun to give a proper response, adding to the emotional story from the male's perspective!





Look out for Dongjun's new digital single ballad, set for release on August 28 at 6 PM KST! Meanwhile, Dongjun is currently also busy filming for season 2 of JTBC/Netflix drama 'Chief of Staff'.

