NCT Dream open up about Jaemin becoming an adult, a special birthday gift from SM, + weird eating habits

On August 13, NCT Dream made a guest appearance on SBS Power FM 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'!

This day also marked member Jaemin's 20th birthday, meaning that as of this day, Jaemin is a legal adult! He commented, "I think there is a part of me that feels a little sad because I'm not a minor anymore." He also added, "Because today is my actual birthday, I got a call from the bank advising me to open a new credit card. That's when I realized that I'm 20 years old. But I don't think I'll be opening one, for estimated tax purposes."

When DJ Choi Hwa Jung asked if they'd thrown a birthday party yet, Jeno answered, "We will probably have one tonight. Our company sends champagne as a gift on artists' birthdays, but up until now, we couldn't get champagne. So I'm very happy that we'll get it this time."



Here, Chenle and Jisung chimed in with, "We want to try the adults' drinks when we turn 20. We just want to try one glass, for enjoyment."

Finally, the topic of the members' weird eating habits came up, as Jaemin is famous for putting a handful of cilantro in his ramen, or adding 8 shots of espresso to his americano! Haechan revealed, "I love bread and Western food, but I especially love eating them with kimchi. I like putting kimchi on my bread." The members then pointed at Jeno, claiming, "Jeno loves gummies. He's got the tastebuds of a child, so he loves mayonnaise, cheese, those kinds of things. But somehow, he's still muscular."







Happy 20th birthday, Jaemin!

