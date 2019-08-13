Kim Go Eun reveals what Jung Hae In is like when he drinks

Kim Go Eun revealed what Jung Hae In is like when he drinks alcohol.



On the August 13th episode of 'Cultwo Show', the 'Tune in for Love' co-stars featured as guests, and Jung Hae In expressed, "I met Kim Go Eun very briefly when she was starring in the tvN drama 'Golbin'. When I first met her, I wasn't comfortable, but Kim Go Eun tends to make other people feel comfortable."



Kim Go Eun then commented, "As you can see, he's very kind and honest. Unexpectedly, he drinks very well. He doesn't really show what he's like drunk. He's usually sincere, but that was too funny. When you give him compliments, he doesn't know what to do."





'Tune in for Love' tells the story of two people who meet by chance because of a radio, and it's centered around music from the nineties. It premieres on August 28 KST.

