Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kim Min Kyu announces his 1st solo fan meeting, 'Nineteen, Min Kyu'

Jellyfish Entertainment trainee Kim Min Kyu is the next former 'Produce X 101' contestant to launch his 1st ever solo fan meeting!

Titled 'Nineteen, Min Kyu', the upcoming fan meeting will take place with two shows on the same day - August 25 at 2 PM KST and 7 PM KST - at Kwangwoon University. Tickets go on sale on August 16 at 8 PM KST. 

Meanwhile, industry insiders say that Kim Min Kyu will begin promoting as an endorsement model for various brands such as cosmetics, clothing, beverages, etc. Would you want to attend Kim Min Kyu's 1st solo fan meeting?

HaRin_Park96 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

i definitely will attend if i live there.. the problem is it's so far away...

but i whis him good luck for his 1st solo fan meet..

