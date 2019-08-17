MONSTA X to release new reality show 'I log U' in Jeju





MONSTA X revealed their trip to Jeju Island. In a new reality show, 'MONSTA X's I Log U', first released on August 14th via 'U+ Idol Live' App, the group shared their trip to Jeju from the beginning.

Fans were entertained to see how each member packed differently according to their personalities. After arriving in Jeju, the group was split into two different teams: Shownu, Wonho, Kihyun, and I.M. as one and Minhyuk, Hyungwon and Joohoen as the other. Two teams plan to do drastically different activities, one being more active while the other focuses on sharing feelings.

Stay tuned for the rest of the trip on 'U+ Idol Live' app! The show will be released every Wednesday and Friday at 6 PM KST.

