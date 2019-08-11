New girl group ANS announces their debut in September



Upcoming new girl group ANS has announced their debut in September.

Housed under ANS Entertainment, its group name ANS stands for 'Angel N Soul', meaning they will sing like angels.

ANS Entertainment has revealed the faces of all 5 of their members on August 12th via their official social media. According to ANSE, ANS will be debuting this September promising unique and high-quality performances to the audience.

Stay tuned for even more of ANS's debut teaser images, coming soon!