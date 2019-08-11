Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

New girl group ANS announces their debut in September

Upcoming new girl group ANS has announced their debut in September. 

Housed under ANS Entertainment, its group name ANS stands for 'Angel N Soul', meaning they will sing like angels. 

ANS Entertainment has revealed the faces of all 5 of their members on August 12th via their official social media. According to ANSE, ANS will be debuting this September promising unique and high-quality performances to the audience.  

Stay tuned for even more of ANS's debut teaser images, coming soon!

jokbal_is_yum1,814 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

Visuals?
Check.

Now we wait to see what they sound like (& hope they have good songs).

Interesting time of year to debut (i.e., just before the big Chuseok holiday).
Maybe that will help them stand out.....

1

samael270 pts 4 hours ago 2
4 hours ago

good luck to them. btw, in the first picture, the middle has a pretty good irene look going on.

