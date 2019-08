Whee In may be an idol, but she's taking her upcoming release to show her growth and progress as an artist.

The popular idol star talks to her fans in an intimate manner about her artistry and her process for writing the lyrics behind "Soar". She describes love as a journey and brings fans behind the scenes in the making of her album art. If you need some healing and a break from the world, this is definitely the video to watch.

