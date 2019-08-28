Lee Jin Hyuk, Kim Min Kyu, & other former 'Produce X 101' contestants spotted in the audience at X1's debut show-con

On August 27, project group X1 of Mnet's idol survival series 'Produce X 101' held their debut show-con at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

Numerous fans attended the show-con, filling the seats at Gocheok; but some fans were in for a jaw-dropping treat, as they were seated in very close proximity to - or in some cases right next to - some former 'Produce X 101' contestants!

Former 'Produce X 101' contestants who were photographed at X1's debut show-con as a part of the audience included TOP Media's Lee Jin Hyuk, Jellyfish Entertainment's Kim Min Kyu, and Brand New Music's Yoon Jung Hwan and Hong Sung Joon.

Kim Min Kyu:

Yoon Jung Hwan:

Lee Jin Hyuk:

Kim Min Kyu, Yoon Jung Hwan, & Hong Sung Joon:

What some netizens found problematic was the seats that these former 'Produce X 101' contestants were "given" - ones right in the middle of the floor, right next to fans.

Some who attended the debut show-con noted that some "guests" were seen watching the concert from reserved skyboxes, including OUI Entertainment's solo artist Kim Dong Han and former 'Produce X 101' contestant Kang Suk Hwa (During the show, Kang Suk Hwa appeared as an independent trainee. He then signed on as a trainee with OUI Entertainment after the show ended.)

Netizens commented angrily, "This hurts my heart, CJ you trash", "Do they have no shame, how can they do that to those boys", "CJ are you guys a bunch of psychopaths? Those boys might be victims in your crime, and you sat them down right in the middle of all those fans?", "Why didn't they give them skyboxes? Gocheok also has reserved table seats!!", "This is disgusting", "They're using the boys for their own exploits until the very end", "The fact that there are other reserved areas available brings tears to my eyes. Those boys and their lesser companies have no choice but to follow everything CJ tells them to do..." and more.

What do you think of the situation?