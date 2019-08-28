'Queendom' competitors are antsy when tasked to choose their own performing order in a D-1 preview

D-1 until the premiere of Mnet's girl group competition program, 'Queendom'!

As many of you know, 'Queendom' pits together currently promoting female idols AOA, MAMAMOO, Park Bom, Lovelyz, Oh My Girl, and (G)I-DLE against each other to determine the "Queen" of girl groups. In the program's latest preview teaser, MC Lee Da Hee tasks the contestants with a mission to choose their own performing order!

The ladies are allotted 10 minutes to switch up the order from 1-6, resulting in a nervous, antsy scramble packed with whispering, hiding behind hairs, and more. The anticipation is rising with only one more day remaining until 'Queendom's premiere, on August 29 at 9:20 PM KST!