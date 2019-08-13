Kim Go Eun opens up about experience with past jobs before acting

Kim Go Eun opened up about her experience with jobs before she began acting.



On the August 13th installment of 'Cultwo Show', DJ Yoon Min Sang said to the 'Tune in for Love' actress, "I saw the trailer, and it looks like you work at a bakery in the movie. Have you ever worked a part-time job before?" Jung Hae In said, "I haven't worked at a bakery, but I've worked at a clothing story before. When you buy clothes, you pick a size. It was tiring to rearrange all those clothes again."



Kim Go Eun revealed, "I was a waitress at a soba restaurant. I did transcription work as well. I was a fitting model, and I worked at a cafe." As for whether she was popular with male customers, she answered, "At the soba restaurant, one person told me I should try being a celebrity."



'Tune in for Love' tells the story of two people who meet by chance because of a radio, and it's centered around music from the nineties. It premieres on August 28 KST.