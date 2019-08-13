Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

J-Pop singer Ruann drops choreography MV for 'Beep Beep'

J-Pop singer Ruann dropped a choreography music video for "Beep Beep".

Ruann made her official cross over into K-pop with her 1st digital single 'Beep Beep'. The choreography for Ruann's track was created by 1Million Studio's Lia Kim along with pop choreographer Yoon Jin Woo in charge of creating Ruann's solo dance break.

Check out Ruann's original MV here and the choreography MV above!

  1. misc.
  2. RUANN
  3. BEEP BEEP
tvxqdom471 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

This song is stuck in my head😉 It's really amazing👌She's really talented. Wish her success in K-Pop industry

Pendragonx130 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

Song is so good.. Hope it gets more steams! There's a live stream of her where she sings this and it sounds amazing as well
