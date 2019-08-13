J-Pop singer Ruann drops choreography MV for 'Beep Beep'

J-Pop singer Ruann dropped a choreography music video for "Beep Beep".



Ruann made her official cross over into K-pop with her 1st digital single 'Beep Beep'. The choreography for Ruann's track was created by 1Million Studio's Lia Kim along with pop choreographer Yoon Jin Woo in charge of creating Ruann's solo dance break.



Check out Ruann's original MV here and the choreography MV above!