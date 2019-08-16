Kim Dong Han reveals he's never been beat when it comes to drinking alcohol

Former 'Produce 101' season 2 contestants Kim Dong Han (JBJ) and Jang Dae Hyun (Rainz) appeared as guests on the latest airing of SM CCC LAB's live web talk show, 'Talk Live' hosted by H.O.T's Tony An and Lee Jae Won.

During the broadcast, Kim Dong Han surprised the MCs with his significantly high alcohol tolerance! He shared, "Personally, I've heard from people around me that I drink well. The most I've drank so far is 5 bottles of soju." Jang Dae Hyun added on from the side that no one has ever withstood Kim Dong Han when it comes to drinking, including the former JBJ members.

Meanwhile, Jang Dae Hyun revealed that he will be making his solo debut this August 24. When he hesitated to give a spoiler of his debut song's melody or choreography, Kim Dong Han joked that he knew the song and dance by heart, and volunteered to spoil it instead.

You can catch the full broadcast of SM CCC LAB's 'Talk Live' with guests Kim Dong Han and Jang Dae Hyun, below.

