Yewon, ASTRO's Moonbin, Oh My Girl's Arin, & more attend script reading for 'Ultimate Watchlist' season 2

XtvN's trendy, hybrid variety program 'Ultimate Watchlist' is returning with season 2 next month!

Combining the hilarious skit formats of 'Saturday Night Live' with other unique concepts from various tvN variety shows, 'Ultimate Watchlist' consists of numerous mini segments where stars and guests take part in comedic stories and mini-dramas.

The cast members of 'Ultimate Watchlist' season 2 include Kwon Hyuk Soo, Lee Se Young, Kim Min Kyo, Yewon, ASTRO's Moonbin, Oh My Girl's Arin, veteran actor Lee Hong Ryul, and more. You can catch a glimpse of the cast's laughter-filled script reading set above, while you wait for the variety series to premiere on September 7 at 12 AM KST!

