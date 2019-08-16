IZ*ONE's Chae Won, Min Ju, Yoo Jin, & Eun Bi bring out their 'Vampire' visuals in more Japan comeback teasers

Following individual teaser images of members Yabuki Nako, Honda Hitomi, Lee Chae Yeon, and Kang Hye Won from yesterday, IZ*ONE have dropped a new set of teasers featuring Kim Chae Won, Kim Min Ju, Ahn Yoo Jin, and Kwon Eun Bi ahead of their comeback in Japan.

IZ*ONE's upcoming 3rd Japanese single "Vampire" will be released in 2 regular editions including Type A and Type B, as well as a WIZ*ONE board edition, individual members' board editions, plus a full CD Box edition. This will mark the girl group's comeback in Japan approximately 3 months after their 2nd single, "Buenos Aires".

Are you loving IZ*ONE's latest "Vampire" visuals?